Harvest Investment Services LLC Acquires New Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,441,172,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,910,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,035,000 after purchasing an additional 465,662 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter worth $21,214,000. North Peak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.8% in the third quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,034,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,910,000 after purchasing an additional 184,648 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 421,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,058,000 after buying an additional 176,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HGV. TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

HGV stock opened at $51.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.95 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 2.04.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.22 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was up 295.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

