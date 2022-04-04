Harvest Investment Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Harvest Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,679 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in M/I Homes by 11.6% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,476,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,316,000 after purchasing an additional 153,091 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in M/I Homes by 31.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,137,000 after acquiring an additional 103,401 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in M/I Homes by 94.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 200,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in M/I Homes by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in M/I Homes by 108.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 263,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after acquiring an additional 136,739 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MHO opened at $44.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.01. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $74.85.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.50 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 26.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

