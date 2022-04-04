Harvest Investment Services LLC Invests $202,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTXL. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,665,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 16,406 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $696,000.

FTXL opened at $68.80 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $57.01 and a 12 month high of $83.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%.

