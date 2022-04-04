Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 11,763 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Harvest Investment Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,763 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $29.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average of $32.20. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

