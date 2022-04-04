Harvest Investment Services LLC Takes Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 481.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Ovintiv by 1,099.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OVV. Raymond James raised their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.55.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $55.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 3.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently -35.24%.

Ovintiv Profile (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.