Harvest Investment Services LLC Takes Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $218,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.25.

NYSE WD opened at $131.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.20. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $156.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a current ratio of 160.37.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.12. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

