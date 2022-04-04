Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hasbro in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $84.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro has a one year low of $81.16 and a one year high of $105.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,231,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 331.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 174.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

