Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Haynes International from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Shares of HAYN stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.22. The stock had a trading volume of 624 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,810. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.42 and a beta of 1.38. Haynes International has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $49.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.43 million during the quarter. Haynes International had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Haynes International will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 283.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haynes International during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Haynes International by 97,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.