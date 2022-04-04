Head to Head Comparison: B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) versus Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get B2Gold alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for B2Gold and Wheaton Precious Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B2Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wheaton Precious Metals 0 1 5 0 2.83

B2Gold currently has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 95.56%. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus target price of $53.40, suggesting a potential upside of 9.27%. Given B2Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe B2Gold is more favorable than Wheaton Precious Metals.

Profitability

This table compares B2Gold and Wheaton Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B2Gold 23.84% 13.69% 11.27% Wheaton Precious Metals 62.82% 9.86% 9.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.6% of B2Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

B2Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Wheaton Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. B2Gold pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wheaton Precious Metals pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wheaton Precious Metals has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

B2Gold has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheaton Precious Metals has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares B2Gold and Wheaton Precious Metals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B2Gold $1.76 billion 2.84 $420.07 million $0.40 11.83 Wheaton Precious Metals $1.20 billion 18.34 $754.89 million $1.68 29.09

Wheaton Precious Metals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than B2Gold. B2Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wheaton Precious Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats B2Gold on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

B2Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Uzbekistan, and Finland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.