Head-To-Head Comparison: Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) & Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) and Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hyperfine and Butterfly Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine N/A -60.78% -13.81% Butterfly Network -51.80% -25.48% -18.67%

95.9% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Butterfly Network shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hyperfine and Butterfly Network’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $1.50 million 53.00 -$64.85 million N/A N/A Butterfly Network $62.56 million 14.54 -$32.41 million ($0.18) -26.05

Butterfly Network has higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Hyperfine and Butterfly Network, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 0 0 0 N/A Butterfly Network 0 1 1 0 2.50

Butterfly Network has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 187.85%. Given Butterfly Network’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Butterfly Network is more favorable than Hyperfine.

Risk & Volatility

Hyperfine has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Butterfly Network has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Butterfly Network beats Hyperfine on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine Inc. is a groundbreaking medical device company which created Swoop(R), first FDA-cleared portable MRI system(TM). Hyperfine Inc., formerly known as HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp., is based in GUILFORD, Conn.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc., a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet. The company serves healthcare practitioners. Butterfly Network, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Guilford, Connecticut.

