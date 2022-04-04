Head to Head Comparison: Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) vs. Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) and Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Premier Financial and Veritex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Financial $323.54 million 3.34 $126.05 million $3.39 8.89 Veritex $374.89 million 5.00 $139.58 million $2.78 13.60

Veritex has higher revenue and earnings than Premier Financial. Premier Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Premier Financial has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritex has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Premier Financial and Veritex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33 Veritex 0 0 2 1 3.33

Premier Financial currently has a consensus target price of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.50%. Veritex has a consensus target price of $46.33, suggesting a potential upside of 22.54%. Given Veritex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Veritex is more favorable than Premier Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.5% of Premier Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Veritex shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Premier Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Veritex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Premier Financial and Veritex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Financial 38.96% 12.35% 1.68% Veritex 37.23% 10.94% 1.47%

Dividends

Premier Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Veritex pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Premier Financial pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Veritex pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Premier Financial has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Veritex has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Premier Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Veritex beats Premier Financial on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Premier Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in the U.S. treasury and federal government agency obligations, obligations of states and political subdivisions, mortgage-backed securities that are issued by federal agencies, collateralized mortgage obligations, and corporate bonds. Further, the company offers property and casualty, life, and group health insurance agency services; mezzanine funding services; and online banking services, which include mobile banking, person-to-person payments, online bill pay, and online account opening, as well as the MoneyPass ATM network. It operates through 75 banking center offices and 12 loan offices in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company was formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp. and changed its name to Premier Financial Corp. in June 2020. Premier Financial Corp. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

Veritex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing. The company also provides interest rate swap services; and a range of online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements, and ATMs, as well as mobile banking, mail, and personal appointment. In addition, it offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit; treasury management services, including balance reporting, transfers between accounts, wire transfer initiation, automated clearinghouse origination, and stop payments; and cash management deposit products and services consisting of lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 18 full-service branches located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, and 10 full-service branches in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

