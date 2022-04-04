Head-To-Head Contrast: Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) versus UDR (NYSE:UDR)

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) and Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

UDR pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Rexford Industrial Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. UDR pays out 302.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rexford Industrial Realty pays out 157.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. UDR has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Rexford Industrial Realty has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. UDR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares UDR and Rexford Industrial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UDR 11.62% 4.50% 1.36% Rexford Industrial Realty 28.36% 3.16% 2.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UDR and Rexford Industrial Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UDR $1.29 billion 14.54 $150.02 million $0.48 122.88 Rexford Industrial Realty $452.24 million 27.44 $128.24 million $0.80 96.63

UDR has higher revenue and earnings than Rexford Industrial Realty. Rexford Industrial Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UDR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.4% of UDR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of UDR shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

UDR has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rexford Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for UDR and Rexford Industrial Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UDR 0 4 8 0 2.67 Rexford Industrial Realty 0 0 4 0 3.00

UDR presently has a consensus target price of $60.35, indicating a potential upside of 2.32%. Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus target price of $78.25, indicating a potential upside of 1.23%. Given UDR’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe UDR is more favorable than Rexford Industrial Realty.

Summary

UDR beats Rexford Industrial Realty on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

UDR Company Profile (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2020, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 51,649 apartment homes including 1,031 homes under development. For over 48 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to Residents and the highest quality experience for Associates.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

