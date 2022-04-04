Head to Head Review: Better Choice (BTTR) and The Competition

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Better Choice to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Better Choice has a beta of -0.74, suggesting that its share price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Choice’s peers have a beta of 0.72, suggesting that their average share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Better Choice and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Choice 7.36% -76.94% -30.74% Better Choice Competitors -24.94% -65.47% -16.53%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Better Choice and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Better Choice $46.01 million $3.39 million 10.88 Better Choice Competitors $11.50 billion $1.92 billion -19.76

Better Choice’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Better Choice. Better Choice is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Better Choice and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Choice 0 0 3 0 3.00 Better Choice Competitors 276 1288 1454 32 2.41

Better Choice currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 149.04%. As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 94.49%. Given Better Choice’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Better Choice is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.0% of Better Choice shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Better Choice peers beat Better Choice on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Better Choice Company Profile (Get Rating)

Better Choice Company Inc. operates as an animal health and wellness company. It offers raw-diet dog food and treats, naturally formulated premium kibble and canned dog and cat food, freeze-dried raw dog food and treats, vegan dog food and treats, oral care products, supplements, and grooming aids. The company provides its products for dogs, cats, and pet parents under the Halo, TruDog, and Rawgo! brand names. Better Choice Company Inc. primarily sells its products through its online portal, as well as through online retailers and pet specialty stores. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Asia. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, Florida.

