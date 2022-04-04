Head to Head Review: SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) vs. AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS)

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) and AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SiriusPoint and AXIS Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiriusPoint $2.18 billion 0.56 $58.10 million $0.20 37.60 AXIS Capital $5.32 billion 0.97 $618.61 million $6.90 8.79

AXIS Capital has higher revenue and earnings than SiriusPoint. AXIS Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SiriusPoint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AXIS Capital has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SiriusPoint and AXIS Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiriusPoint 0.96% 0.86% 0.20% AXIS Capital 11.62% 9.77% 1.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SiriusPoint and AXIS Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A AXIS Capital 0 4 1 0 2.20

AXIS Capital has a consensus target price of $59.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.91%. Given AXIS Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AXIS Capital is more favorable than SiriusPoint.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.0% of SiriusPoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of AXIS Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of SiriusPoint shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of AXIS Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AXIS Capital beats SiriusPoint on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiriusPoint (Get Rating)

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About AXIS Capital (Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products. The Reinsurance segment provides non-life treaty reinsurance to insurance companies. The company was founded on December 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

