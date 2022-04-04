Head-To-Head Survey: Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) and Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) and Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.0% of Franco-Nevada shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Rare Element Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Franco-Nevada has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rare Element Resources has a beta of -0.93, indicating that its stock price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Franco-Nevada and Rare Element Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franco-Nevada 56.44% 11.57% 11.26% Rare Element Resources N/A -86.85% -66.27%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Franco-Nevada and Rare Element Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franco-Nevada $1.30 billion 24.09 $733.70 million $3.85 42.51 Rare Element Resources N/A N/A -$5.40 million ($0.03) -39.17

Franco-Nevada has higher revenue and earnings than Rare Element Resources. Rare Element Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franco-Nevada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Franco-Nevada and Rare Element Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franco-Nevada 1 4 6 0 2.45 Rare Element Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus price target of $179.10, indicating a potential upside of 9.43%. Given Franco-Nevada’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Franco-Nevada is more favorable than Rare Element Resources.

Summary

Franco-Nevada beats Rare Element Resources on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franco-Nevada (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Rare Element Resources (Get Rating)

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth element deposits and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Bear Lodge project. The company was founded by Mark Thomas Brown on June 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

