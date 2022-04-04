Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $31.75 on Monday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Healthcare Trust of America ( NYSE:HTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 295.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 158,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 24.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,160,000 after acquiring an additional 364,815 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 42.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 71,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

