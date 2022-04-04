Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.54% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PEAK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.
PEAK opened at $35.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average of $34.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $37.69.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
