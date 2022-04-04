Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hemisphere Media Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ HMTV opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64. Hemisphere Media Group has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Hemisphere Media Group ( NASDAQ:HMTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.82 million for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $40,338.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 33,295 shares of company stock worth $197,610. 53.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMTV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 81.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hemisphere Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 80.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hemisphere Media Group in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

