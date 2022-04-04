Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.33.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $89.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $67.97 and a fifty-two week high of $89.48.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Henry Schein by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 1.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Henry Schein by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

