Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Heritage Insurance stock opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.50. Heritage Insurance has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $11.29.

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is -8.86%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

