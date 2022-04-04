Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $271,000 Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,902,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,558 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in TEGNA during the third quarter worth $11,832,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TEGNA by 9.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,450,000 after buying an additional 583,122 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TEGNA by 2,715.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 523,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after buying an additional 504,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA during the third quarter worth $7,846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $22.42 on Monday. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.93.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.72 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TEGNA Company Profile (Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.