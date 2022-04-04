Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $50.51 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.0% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $50,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 10,654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Saybrook Capital NC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 1,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.83.

NYSE HD opened at $301.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $311.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $335.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.92. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.40 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

