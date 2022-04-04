Heritage Investors Management Corp Invests $253,000 in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 54,250 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $65,474,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at $66,588,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at $16,088,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 80.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,495,184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 97.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,301 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,788 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SWN opened at $7.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.10. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $7.62.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 117.50%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.85.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

