Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 441 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,840 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SASR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $45.18 on Monday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $52.04. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.52.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 42.57%. The firm had revenue of $127.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.42%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

