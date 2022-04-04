Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HXGBY. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 106 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) stock opened at $14.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.67. Hexagon AB has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $17.58.

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

