Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Trading Down 4.3%

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.40 and last traded at $57.40. Approximately 5,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 695,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.98.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HXL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.64.
The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.70 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.54%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,549,000 after acquiring an additional 195,492 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Hexcel by 114.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,947,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $357,880,000 after buying an additional 3,171,371 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Hexcel by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,778,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,333,000 after buying an additional 1,111,217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Hexcel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,785,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,208,000 after buying an additional 186,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Hexcel by 2.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,230,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $191,887,000 after buying an additional 72,400 shares during the last quarter.
About Hexcel (NYSE:HXL)
Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.
