High Performance Blockchain Price Hits $0.0362 (HPB)

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. High Performance Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $755,965.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One High Performance Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0362 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About High Performance Blockchain

HPB is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . High Performance Blockchain’s official website is www.gxn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

