Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NYSE:HTH opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.40. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $28.87 and a 12-month high of $39.14.
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Hilltop had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $389.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Hilltop’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilltop will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTH. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hilltop by 0.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 84,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hilltop by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.
About Hilltop (Get Rating)
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
