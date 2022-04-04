Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE:HTH opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.40. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $28.87 and a 12-month high of $39.14.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Hilltop had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $389.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Hilltop’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilltop will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTH. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hilltop by 0.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 84,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hilltop by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

