Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,400 ($18.34) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.75) to GBX 1,200 ($15.72) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of HFG opened at GBX 1,240 ($16.24) on Friday. Hilton Food Group has a twelve month low of GBX 988 ($12.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,298 ($17.00). The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,085.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,126.26.

In other news, insider Robert Watson sold 50,000 shares of Hilton Food Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,008 ($13.20), for a total value of £504,000 ($660,204.35).

About Hilton Food Group (Get Rating)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

