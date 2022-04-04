HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in HP by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 155,796 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 15,358 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in HP by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in HP by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 41,566 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in HP by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,379,065 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $51,949,000 after acquiring an additional 335,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.79.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 126,451 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $35.60 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $40.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.37.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

