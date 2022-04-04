HSBC Begins Coverage on Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.20 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li Auto from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.93.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of -544.80 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $37.45.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue was up 156.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Li Auto will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 69.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Li Auto by 495.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Li Auto by 511.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

