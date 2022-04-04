Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $93.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $97.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Hub Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.50.

HUBG opened at $70.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.54 and a 200-day moving average of $79.02. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.36 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 42,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hub Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hub Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Hub Group by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Hub Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

