Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 206,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,685,782 shares.The stock last traded at $36.91 and had previously closed at $37.61.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUN. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp cut shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.66.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

Huntsman announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

