Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $511,000 Stock Position in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WidePoint were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 19,957 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 12.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $3.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 million, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.96. WidePoint Co. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $9.83.

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations in North America and Europe. It offers TM2 solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

