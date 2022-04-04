Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New $413,000 Investment in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 156,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,180,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,807,000 after purchasing an additional 16,187 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 4,793,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,400,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,105,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 126,414 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,810,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,353,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 369,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

RIGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $3.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.67 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.36. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

