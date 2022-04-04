Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,026,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,955,000 after buying an additional 239,998 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,034,000 after buying an additional 481,821 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,867,000 after buying an additional 21,456 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.2% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 922,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,838,000 after buying an additional 70,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 814,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,339,000 after buying an additional 24,966 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.00.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $236.61 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $174.68 and a 12 month high of $275.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.39.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

