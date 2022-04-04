Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 8,200 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 2,523.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,118,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,510,000 after purchasing an additional 103,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,160,000 after purchasing an additional 80,735 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,059,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 414,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after purchasing an additional 200,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

EDIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $20.22 on Monday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $73.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.74.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 753.61%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,216 shares of company stock valued at $70,421. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.