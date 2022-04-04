Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes $3.38 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 57,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,000. Pfizer comprises about 0.7% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,096,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 34,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 23,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $51.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $291.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

