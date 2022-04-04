Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Trims Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in F5 during the third quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in F5 by 64.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in F5 during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in F5 during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in F5 by 35.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 479 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FFIV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F5 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.12.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $209.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.17. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $174.34 and a one year high of $249.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.10. F5 had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $324,281.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.70, for a total transaction of $722,988.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,818 shares of company stock worth $2,563,098 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

