Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.72 EPS

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.72), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ HYMC traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,135,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,044,230. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.39. Hycroft Mining has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $4.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00.

In other Hycroft Mining news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 7,817,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $7,192,008.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hycroft Mining stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. ( NASDAQ:HYMC Get Rating ) by 1,749.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,627 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hycroft Mining worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

