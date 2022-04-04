Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.72 EPS

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.72), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of HYMC traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,135,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,044,230. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.39. Hycroft Mining has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00.

In related news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 7,817,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $7,192,008.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hycroft Mining stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. ( NASDAQ:HYMC Get Rating ) by 1,749.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,627 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Hycroft Mining worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

