ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $315.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $287.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $272.60.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $246.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.60, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $193.25 and a twelve month high of $313.00.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 148.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ICON Public will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.