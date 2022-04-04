IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.50 Million

Equities analysts expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) to announce $8.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.00 million. IDEAYA Biosciences reported sales of $7.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year sales of $38.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $50.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $28.27 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 178.09%. The business had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IDYA. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 403.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,151,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,364,000 after purchasing an additional 923,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,016,000 after purchasing an additional 653,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,011,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,766,000 after purchasing an additional 409,243 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,350,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,923,000 after purchasing an additional 367,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 498,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,777,000 after buying an additional 353,808 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDYA stock opened at $11.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $440.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.85.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

