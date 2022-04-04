IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for IGM Biosciences’ FY2026 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on IGM Biosciences from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on IGM Biosciences from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.10.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

IGMS stock opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $742.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of -0.83. IGM Biosciences has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $99.44.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGMS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 53.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 387.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 2.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.