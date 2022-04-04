Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 53,212 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,212 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Evergy worth $7,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,984,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,208,000 after buying an additional 224,015 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,802,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,095 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,778,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,225,000 after purchasing an additional 260,144 shares during the period. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC now owns 2,657,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,329,000 after purchasing an additional 288,937 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,336,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,300,000 after purchasing an additional 39,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of EVRG traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,253. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.46 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.04 and a 200 day moving average of $64.69. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.79%.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.