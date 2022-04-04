Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 5,831 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 271.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,977 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $77,731,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,901,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $6.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $323.21. 542,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.29. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.00 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

