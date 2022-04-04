Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 7,701 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in onsemi were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ON. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,416,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,945,000 after acquiring an additional 142,874 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,451 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602,971 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,925,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,981,000 after purchasing an additional 215,743 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,943 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of onsemi in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Shares of onsemi stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.59. 7,772,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,354,135. onsemi has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average is $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.70.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that onsemi will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,055 shares of company stock worth $3,162,479 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

