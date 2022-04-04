Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 7,820 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.35.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,930,620.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,938 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,919,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,916. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.22 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.58. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.81%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

