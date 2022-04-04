Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,699 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Comcast by 94.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,978,130,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883,869 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,333 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Comcast by 60.4% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $910,251,000 after buying an additional 6,130,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 22.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,373,488,000 after buying an additional 4,523,041 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $48.15. 865,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,910,822. The company has a market cap of $218.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Macquarie cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

