Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,726,000 after acquiring an additional 473,611 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 85,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.21.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.59. 4,791,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,203,640. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.64 and its 200-day moving average is $78.47. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

